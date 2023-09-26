RIVERVIEW, Fla. (WSVN) — Two teenagers, aged 14 and 15, took authorities on a high-speed chase on Sunday after allegedly stealing a car.

According to the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office (HSCO), when deputies attempted to pull over the young suspects on Interstate 75 in Riverview they steadfastly refused to comply.

As the pursuit intensified, law enforcement resorted to a PIT maneuver, with a cruiser strategically stopping the stolen vehicle. Officials said the teenagers were ultimately stopped on a local expressway with help from the Florida Highway Patrol.

Both teenagers now face charges of grand theft for their actions.

