PALM COAST, Fla. (WSVN) — The Flagler County Sheriff’s Office said a 14-year-old boy and his 13-year-old girlfriend were arrested after they allegedly stole a car to take it on a joyride.

The incident happened over the weekend when the couple stole a Hyundai Electra from a home in Palm Coast, but the short moment of fun ended with the car stuck in a ditch. The duo ultimately abandoned the car after they wrecked it.

“Where are the parents? Know what your kids are doing. Be there sheriff of your home,” said Sheriff Rick Staly, adding that these models are commonly known to be stolen.

Officials said the stolen vehicle’s active GPS helped them track the car and the ignition, which was removed from the car in an effort to steal it. Photos shared of the Hyundai Elantra showed the damage caused by the ignition being removed.

“[The teens] threw it out of the car and basically hot wired it,” said Sheriff Staly.

Deputies later identified that four other teenagers were picked up in the stolen car at a local gas station, where the group frequented. Once investigators discovered where the car was jumped, a neighbors Ring camera identified the culprits.

Sheriff Staly acknowledged the efforts of everyone in the investigation.

“It was good police work, good technology that helped us. And we thank the community for letting us, have the video that their cameras capture that led to solving this case,” he said.

The 14-year-old boy was arrested and charged with grand theft of a motor vehicle and is also facing a criminal mischief charge for damaging the vehicle while removing the ignition, according to the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office. The 13-year-old girl was charged with grand theft of a motor vehicle.

Sheriff Staly said he pushed for a harsher outcome to keep kids on the right path.

“If they keep on this track, they’re going to find out the hard way they’re going to be in state prison,” he explained.

They were both transported to Sheriff Perry Hall Inmate Detention Facility and the the Florida Department of Juvenile Justice later released them to their parents.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.