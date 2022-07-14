(WSVN) - Dashcam video captured the moment a Lake County deputy collided with a truck that had already crashed into a synagogue.

Footage showed Johnny Santiago firing at the deputy, which prompted the deputy to fire back. When deputies moved closer, footage showed the 18-year-old suspect injured on the ground.

“You’re not going to die,” said a deputy.

Police put Santiago in handcuffs and used tourniquets to slow the bleeding until paramedics arrived. Santiago is now in jail after his third police chase in three different counties.

This latest case stemmed from a Deltona missing persons case. Santiago’s father, Juan Santiago, is missing and believed to be dead.

Deputies searched wooded areas near their home for the elder Santiago with the help of other family members.

“We are cooperating 100 percent, the detective knows it,” said Justo Burgos Santiago, the brother of the missing father. “We spoke to him this morning.”

Justo said none of them could believe this happened.

“I’m concerned for my nephew,” said Justo. “My nephew’s in the hospital with multiple gunshot wounds, and my brother is missing, so I’m here concerned for both of them, but at least I know where my nephew is. I don’t know where my brother is.”

Justo said that family members plan to stay and help with the search until police find him

