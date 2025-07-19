ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. (WSVN)– A brave teen is now sharing her story, after shocking security footage captured her nearly being kidnapped by a man who was robbing her job.

Her screams for help made national headlines, and now 18-year-old Emma Marine is speaking about the moment she fought for her life as the man dragged her out of a Saint Augustine smoke shop.

“Just that I had to get away, and I was terrified that he was going to hurt me,” said Marine about her thoughts in that moment.

Officials say 31 year-old Michael Tundidor showed up at the store where Marine was working, going behind the counter and began stealing over $200 worth of nicotine products.

“He went behind the counter and just started grabbing stuff, throwing it around, then started putting stuff in his pockets, then the entire time I’m asking him to go to the other side of the counter”, said Marine.

That’s when she says she attempted to block the door to keep him from running out with the unpaid product.

“He just pushed me out the door, put me in a choke hold, and dragged me out to the truck,” said Marine.

The attempted kidnapping was all captured on surveillance footage.

Another woman parked in the lot next door saw what was transpiring and immediately called 911.

“How is he attacking her? Talk to me,” said the 911 dispatcher.

“He’s trying to put her in a car,” the woman told 911.

The woman described the scary moments as she tried to help.

“She got about half way to me and the man grabbed her again, and was dragging her back to the car,” said the woman. “Eventually I think he was scared off and she wouldn’t quit fighting.”

Tundidor was later taken down by the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission officers following a brief car chase.

“Get your hands on your head now! Hands on your head now,” officers can be heard yelling in body cam footage.

When asked about her biggest take away from the violent encounter, Marine had a warning for others.

“The world is a scary place, so you never can let your guard down,” she said.

Marine is no longer working at the smoke shop and is now focused on her mental health following the incident.

