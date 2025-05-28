KEY LARGO, FLA. (WSVN) - A family of five from North Carolina was able to make precious marine memories when their teenager’s dream became a reality, thanks to the Make-A-Wish Southern Florida.

Fifteen-year-old Jayden Butts is locked in a tough battle with tuberous sclerosis, a rare, genetic condition that causes benign tumors to grow throughout the body.

The teen and her family took the trip of their lifetime to Island Dolphin Care in Key Largo where they were able to swim with dolphins as part of their dream vacation.

It was all smiles as the family got in the water to swim with dolphins like Squirt.

The experience offered both Jayden and her parents a much-needed break.

The organization gave the family a chance to pet the dolphins, swim side-by-side with them and even get kisses from them.

Jayden’s stepfather said even though the teen is non-verbal, she found common ground with the dolphins.

“I think this whole experience has been great and amazing. The way it can act off of commands and hand movements cause Jayden’s a lot like the dolphins on communication,” he said.

Organizers said this isn’t just a once-in-a-lifetime event — it’s out of this world.

“I think it’s just escaping, you know and having extreme joy for a small amount of time which is what we all want in life, I think,” said Luke Bullen, Executive Director of Island Director Care. “Experiencing something which is otherworldly and your mind is exclusively in that moment and experiencing what you’re doing.”

The experience cemented a purpose in those who helped put the event together.

“Being around these dolphins is very special and certainly why I’m here every day and I’m sure for Jayden that was probably part of that,” said Bullen.

This extraordinary experience helped to lift a weight off her parent’s shoulders.

They said they just want to see their daughter happy.

“I’ve never seen her smile from ear to ear like she has since she got off the plane. The moment she got on the plane, she was ear to ear but when she saw the dolphins she just lit up,” said the stepfather.

Island Dolphin Care has several therapy programs. The non-profit provides custom sessions for people with autism, developmental disorders, and veterans.

