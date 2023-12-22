BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. (WSVN) — In a heart-stopping moment of heroism, 17-year-old Jakob Thompson risked his life to save a stranger from the treacherous waters of the Boynton Beach Inlet.

“I think the adrenaline took over. I didn’t have any emotions at that point,” said Thompson in an interview after the incident.

Little did he know, this selfless act would not only earn him recognition from the fire department but also a life-changing reward.

Thompson’s quick thinking and bravery caught the eye of Sarah Perry, a mother who tragically lost her son, Aden, in a similar heroic act. Perry, inspired by Jakob’s courage, decided to honor him in her son’s memory through a surprise scholarship.

“When I saw Jakob’s story it just grabbed my heart, and I immediately knew I had to meet him, and I had to hug him because he did what my son did. He is like my son. He didn’t think, he didn’t hesitate; he just jumped in and did the right thing,” said Perry.

The unexpected “hero award” and scholarship will cover all of Jakob’s expenses, allowing him to pursue his dream of enrolling in the fire academy.

“Its gonna cover all of his schooling, all of his bunker gear, everything that he needs is in that envelope,” explained Perry.

“Now, after having a scholarship, it’s gonna take care of everything, and I know I’m going to be able to finish my schooling as a firefighter,” expressed Jakob, grateful for the opportunity.

Jakob plans to revisit the Boynton Beach Fire Station, not as a visitor, but as a firefighter fulfilling his dream.

