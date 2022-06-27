BOCA RATON, FLA. (WSVN) - A wish came true for a South Florida teen.

Seventeen-year-old Ari Manevitch lives with cerebral palsy and epilepsy, but thanks to the Make-A-Wish Southern Florida Foundation, Ari got a new ride.

The Boca Raton teen was gifted a customized golf cart that is big enough for his entire family to use while they spend time together.

“This is awesome, a really awesome gift for him, it gives us a chance to do more stuff with him and include him in some family fun, so we just want to thank you guys from the bottom of our hearts, and for making this happen,” said Ari’s father Evan Manevitch.

Ari said he is looking forward to having his friends on board to ride along with him in the neighborhood.

