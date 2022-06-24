(WSVN) - A Virginia teen led police on a high-speed chase into Florida after he made threats to an Orlando detective.

State Troopers caught him driving into Florida, at times over 100 miles per hour, Wednesday.

Authorities say the chase started with an investigation after the driver sent menacing messages to an officer of the law.

Orlando police hoped to hold a 16-year-old at a juvenile detention center after an alarming threat.

“This kid is someone who concerns us tremendously,” said Orlando Police Chief Orlando Rolón.

Another officer expressed the same concerns, “We believe that he is an imminent threat and an imminent danger to the city of Orlando.”

They were tipped off in March when the 16-year-old in Virginia was receiving explicit images from a 13-year-old in Orlando.

Investigators said he was upset when he was busted and started plotting. He first contacted the officer who worked the case.

“I will end your life and you will go to hell,” said the suspect in a voice message.

Then the teenager researched how to make pipe bombs, stole his parents SUV and started making the over 750-mile drive to Orlando.

Rolón said in a press conference that the teenage boy knew where the girl lived in Orlando.

“He also mentioned that if his parents got in the way that he would harm them,” said Rolón. “He also mentioned that his intent was to find our detective.”

Officials said the juvenile attempted to locate the investigator through web searches to inflict harm on him.

A state trooper decided to pull him over because he believed he was a threat to society.

The case is now in the hands of the state attorney.

“It appears that this 16-year-old is, his intent is to continue to do harm if he’s able to do so,” said Rolón. “We hope that they will keep him in custody.”

The unidentified adolescent faces multiple charges including attempted murder.

