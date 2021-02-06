Teen arrested in Key Largo after deputies find marijuana, scale in car

KEY LARGO, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities arrested a teen on multiple drug-related charges after, they said, a deputy who caught him sleeping in the parking lot of a closed gas station in Key Largo found marijuana and drug paraphernalia inside his car.

According to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, the deputy found 18-year-old William Shawn Vaneck asleep in the driver’s seat of a white BMW at a gas station along Mile Marker 99.

A Florida Highway Patrol trooper and other deputies arrived to assist after, investigators said, the deputy on scene noticed a strong smell of marijuana coming from the car, and the suspect said he had smoked some pot.

After searching the vehicle, deputies found marijuana, THC vape cartridges, assorted drug paraphernalia and a scale, as well as $740 in cash.

Vaneck was taken to jail. He is facing several charges, including possession of a controlled substance without a subscription and possession of marijuana with intent to sell.

