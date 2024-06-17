TALLAHASSEE, FLA. (WSVN) - A teen has been arrested after, police say, he repeatedly aimed a laser beam at a helicopter crew.

Helicopter cameras captured a green laser on the ground in Tallahassee that was targeting the aircraft.

According to police, the 16-year-old boy was aiming a laser from his BB gun at the crew in the helicopter.

Officers said it is a felony to point lasers at aircrafts as they can blind pilots and cause them to crash.

Officials said they explained the dangers of pointing the laser at an aircraft to the boy and his family in hopes that he doesn’t do it again.

