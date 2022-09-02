(WSVN) - A school employee was seen hitting a student at an elementary school and parents were outraged.

Brianna Blanton and her mother Kathleen were furious after they saw what went down at an elementary school near Orlando, earlier this week.

“It’s scary,” said Brianna.

Kathleen explained what happened between a teacher and a child that attends the school.

“She was in his face and I watched her smack him in the back of the head,” said Kathleen. “I heard the thump. And his whole head went forward.

A school district spokesperson said the teacher was removed from the classroom and will stay out while an investigation takes place.

“It makes me angry,” said Kathleen.

Kathleen made a post looking for the mother of the child in the video and was able to get in touch with her.

“The mother is extremely upset,” Kathleen said. “She had to take him to the hospital. He was not feeling well and he said his head hurt.”

Parents also believed it could have been prevented since they told the school they believed the teacher was being aggressive.

“We did say something before this little kid got wacked in the head,” said Brianna. “We first said something I believe two days before we actually got the video.”

Now, they want all the parents to be notified.

“Something’s not going on right there,” said Brianna. “There’s a whole lot of miscommunication and its unfair.”

The name of the teacher has not been released because she has not been charged with anything, but Brianna hopes the woman is held accountable.

“I think she should be charged,” said Brianna. “I don’t think that’s ok.”

Police are investigating the incident.

Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.