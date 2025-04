(WSVN) - As a result of hurricanes Milton and Helene the Internal Revenue Service(IRS) has extended the filing deadline in Florida to May 1.

This extension applies to all returns in all counties.

Eight other states are getting similar extensions due to FEMA disaster declarations in 2024.

Free tax assistance is available on the IRS website.

