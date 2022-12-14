(WSVN) - An is officer lucky to be alive after a traffic stop took a dangerous turn.

Police said a female officer suffered a medical emergency after being exposed to drugs inside a suspect’s car.

Body camera video shows Tavares Police officer Courtney Bannick laying on the ground, as fellow officers administer Narcan to her.

Officer Bannick responded to a traffic stop with drugs involved when she came over the radio and sounded like she was choking and was out of breath.

Her fellow officer on the scene saw she looked unwell and immediately administered Narcan.

At one point, you can see her talking in the body camera video after receiving the first dose of Narcan and then just minutes later the video shows officers slapping her face to try to get her to respond.

Police said Bannick was wearing gloves and prepared to respond to a drug situation, but they think the wind could have caused the exposure in this case.

All Tavares police officers carry Narcan, which is a life-saving drug that can reverse an overdose.

Police said officer Bannick needed three doses of it, which is a lot.

“If the other officers weren’t there, there’s a very chance and probability that today would be different. And that we would be wearing our thin blue line, the straps that go over our badges,” said Detective Courtney Sullivan.

The suspects that were stopped by Bannick are facing possible felony charges.

