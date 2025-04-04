TAMPA, FLA. (WSVN) - A Tampa dog owner is sharing her story of survival after she was forced to pry an alligator’s jaws open to save the life of her dog.

Kim Spencer and her nine-year-old rescue dog, Kona, were on a stroll on Tuesday evening when they came face-to-face with every Floridian’s worst fear.

“I didn’t see anything at all at the time, and then all of a sudden I heard something,” Kim said. “Suddenly, I saw the eyes. I saw it turning itself around, so I started pulling her right away. I said, Kona, let’s go, but she’s a really strong dog”.

Within only a few seconds, a large alligator lunged from the lake to attack her dog. With one bite, Spencer says the reptile had Kona’s entire head in its jaws.

“She’s facing it, it’s facing her, and it suddenly jumped out and got her. So, she was in up to here. Her whole head was inside its mouth,” she said. “And I guess that’s where I stopped thinking and just dove on it, jumped on it and straddled it, as ladylike as that is, and was trying to pry its jaws open.”

Desperate to free her dog, Kim pried open the jaws of the six-and-a-half-foot-long gator from behind.

“Its back was to me, so it made me just jump on it. And I guess, because the girls at work are asking me which hand was which jaw? I’m like, I don’t know,” she said. “We just got lucky because just as quickly as it ran after us, it went back into the water, and we were out of there.

Both Kim and Kona now need stitches, as well as both physical and emotional healing.

“We’re empty nesters; she’s my baby, so I wasn’t ready to take on that mindset of an animal versus a human,” Kim said.

Their story served as a warning to others:

“It could easily happen, and you might not be that lucky to get your child or your pet. Many people say they are more afraid of us than we are of them. Clearly not the case.”

Wildlife experts remind residents to never feed alligators, as in many cases, it encourages the reptiles to become comfortable enough to get close to humans.

