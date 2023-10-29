TAMPA, Fla. (WSVN) – A shooting in Tampa on Saturday left two people dead and 18 injured.

Police said two groups were fighting in a street in Ybor City when gunshots rang out in an area filled with hundreds of bystanders, many in Halloween costumes.

One person has turned themselves in to Tampa Police.

Officials are still investigating what led to this tragic turn of events.

