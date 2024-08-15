TAMPA, Fla. (WSVN) — In the aftermath of Tropical Storm Debby, animal shelters in Tampa are at critical capacity, with an influx of stray animals overwhelming the facilities.

Many of the strays are believed to be pets that either escaped through blown-down fences or ran off, frightened by the storm.

Jennifer Hume, Animal Welfare Division Manager, expressed gratitude for the help.

“We’re very thankful. Two of our rescue partners, Friends of Strays and Cat Tails, did transfer a very large number of kittens from us, but we still need great help with dogs,” she said.

To alleviate the overcrowding, shelters are waiving reclaim fees and extending the hold period on strays to two weeks. Adoption fees are also being waived to encourage more adoptions and help find homes for the animals in need.

