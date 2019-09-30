Tampa Police shares photo of gator laying next to alligator warning sign

TAMPA, FLA. (WSVN) - A police department is reminding its residents and guests the importance of paying attention to alligator warning signs.

Tampa Police shared to social media a photo of an alligator laying next to the sign at Rowlett Park, Sunday morning.

“Folks, we cannot stress enough that warning signs are there for a reason,” the department said.

Tampa Police said the gator was “very large” and “very angry” before a trapper was called in to safely remove it from the park.

Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.