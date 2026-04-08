TAMPA, FLA. (WSVN) - Police in Tampa had their hands full while dealing with a predator in the pool.

Officers responded to a homeowner’s call of a reptile break-in. The caller had noticed a nine-foot alligator had decided to take a solo swim inside their pool.

Working with a trapper, they were able to safely remove the scaly suspect.

Video shows the gator splashing in the water as it rejected officers’ attempts to wrangle it.

According to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, nuisance alligators larger than four feet cannot be relocated and are euthanized.

Copyright 2026 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.