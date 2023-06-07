TAMPA, FLA. (WSVN) - Tampa Police have released a chilling 911 call in connection with the shooting and death of a teenager who mistakenly entered the wrong vehicle last fall. The incident occurred on Sept. 17 at approximately 1 a.m. in the Tampa area.

According to the recorded call, the distressed caller reported an attempted intrusion into his car while he and his girlfriend were inside.

The caller, whose identity remains confidential, claimed that he was forced to shoot in self-defense. Police have identified the victim as 19-year-old Carson Senfield, who was celebrating his 19th birthday on the night of the tragic incident.

Ralph Fernandez, attorney for the Senfield family, spoke highly of the victim, describing him as a contributing member of society who always aided others. However, recently released reports from the local police department indicate that Senfield’s behavior that night was concerning, as friends mentioned he was “not acting right.”

Witnesses reported that Senfield, who was allegedly intoxicated, mistakenly entered the gunman’s car, thinking it was his Uber.

The shooter claimed that Senfield pointed an object at him, which he believed to be a gun, causing him and his girlfriend to fear for their safety. The caller’s statement suggested an attempted carjacking.

“What happened?” asked the dispatcher.

“Oh, dude. This dude, he just, I just got in the car with my girlfriend and this dude just tried to come in the car behind us,” said the shooter. “He opened our door.”

“OK, so was he trying to carjack you?” continued the dispatcher.

The shooter responded, “Yes, it seems like it.”

Fernandez said it was the dispatcher who first mentioned the possibility of carjacking to the shooter, making it a proposition rather than an expressed fear.

Witnesses at the scene reported that the shooter administered CPR on Senfield until the arrival of the police.

Although the shooter is not currently facing charges, the state attorney ruled in December that the use of deadly force was justified.

