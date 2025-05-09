TAMPA, FLA. (WSVN) - A police officer in Tampa took a break from patrol to help a budding ballplayer.

The officer was seen on camera doing some coaching to help a boy make a shot on a basketball hoop, offering words of encouragement to help keep him going.

“Try again,” the officer said. “Come on, keep going, keep going till you get it, man.”

His help quickly paid off as the child sunk the basket on his next try, right before they moved on to practicing three-pointers.

