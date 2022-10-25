TAMPA, FLA. (WSVN) - Florida officers helped some women escape human trafficking.

According to police in Tampa, they saved eight victims of human trafficking.

The victims were forced to work at clubs in multiple counties to pay off debt for being brought into the U.S. from Cuba.

The sheriff of Hillsborough County said five women were forced to stay in one room and the other three also had to share a room.

Two suspects are now behind bars and face multiple charges.

