(WSVN) - An officer was fired after a video showed him dragging a woman into a Florida jail.

The incident happened in Tampa after a woman was arrested for trespassing.

Officer Gregory Damon was the arresting officer.

Police said the woman refused to get out of Damon’s patrol car and continued to yell for him to drag her.

The Tampa Police Department said the correct procedure would have been for Damon to request assistance from the booking staff.

