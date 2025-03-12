TAMPA, FLA. (WSVN) - A 22-year-old man from Tampa is facing charges after, police say, he struck a patrol horse as officers were closing down Ybor City early Sunday morning.

“White male, brown hair, he hit the horse,” an officer said.

Body camera shows a person running from officers before getting caught and cuffed as the bars were closing.

Assaulting a police animal such as a horse or a K-9 unit is a felony in the state of Florida.

