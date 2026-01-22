TAMPA, FLA. (WSVN) - A 26-year-old is behind bars after deputies arrested him while he was charging a Tesla at a station in Tampa.

Body camera video shows Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office deputies boxing in Jaureecio Thornton with their police cruisers and pointing their weapons at him.

According to deputies, they found multiple illegal substances and credit cards belonging to other individuals in his car.

Thornton is now facing multiple felonies, including unlawful possession of five or more IDs and armed possession of a controlled substance.

