TAMPA, FLA. (WSVN) - Tampa International Airport has reopened days after it closed due to Hurricane Milton.

On Friday, the airport opened back up to the public, and flights took off from the airport.

Operations were shut down Tuesday morning to prepare for Hurricane Milton’s impact.

Workers assessed and cleaned up the damage to get the airport up and running.

Although flights have resumed, many delays and cancelations were reported.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.