TAMPA, FLA. (WSVN) - Officials at a Tampa Bay hospital have announced they are treating a patient for the omicron variant of COVID-19, and health officials have now confirmed the case as the first in Florida.

A spokesperson for James A. Haley Veterans’ Hospital in Tampa made the announcement in a statement to local station WFLA, Tuesday.

Hospital officials said the patient had recently returned from international travel and is experiencing mild symptoms.

Officials with the Florida Department of Health in Hillsborough County initially said they had not received any notice about an omicron case, but in a tweet posted Tuesday evening, they said the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has confirmed the case.

The omicron variant, also known as B.1.1.529, was first discovered in South Africa.

It has been detected in over a dozen states, including Texas, New York and California.

Anyone with questions and concerns about the coronavirus can call the Florida Department of Health’s 24-hour hotline at 1-866-779-6121.

