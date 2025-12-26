TAMPA, FLA. (WSVN) - TAMPA, Fla. (WSVN) — A generous group of high school students in Tampa went to a Walmart store, chose people at random and offered to pay for everything in their shopping carts.

Students from Riverview High School were seen in the parking lot of the large retailer earlier this week as they carried out their small but meaningful gesture to help brighten shoppers’ holiday season.

“I happened to pick a old lady who was using a wheelchair scooter and, for me, it just kind of reminded me of my grandma, who passed a few years ago,” one student said.

The white-haired woman who was one of the recipients was bowled over by the kind gesture.

“Unbelievable. I just got out of the hospital yesterday, and my baby daughter told [me], ‘Come take me to the store because I don’t have nothing.’ And then, and all of a sudden I got everything, and God paid for it with these nice fellas,” she said.

The young men behind this special gift are a part of a mentorship program called Gentlemen’s Quest. The group teaches young men to lead with compassion, empathy and service while building character and purpose for their futures.

