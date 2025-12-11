TAMPA, FLA. (WSVN) - Fire crews were able to get the upper hand on a boat blaze at a Tampa marina.

Tampa Fire Rescue units responded to the flames on Wednesday morning.

Officials say the docked boat erupted in flames and partially sank.

Video posted to social media shows fire crews spreading water across the boat.

Firefighters were able to contain the flames and protect nearby vessels.

Luckily, nobody was on board and no one was hurt.

It’s unclear what may have sparked the fire.

