TAMPA, FLA. (WSVN) - One Tampa area dentist is doing something drastic with his teeth.

Mike Foley loves to show off the power of his jaws, a nod to his favorite movie.

“The easiest thing to find in Florida is shark teeth, and so we go to beaches, and I find 15 to 20 shark teeth at a time, and that’s what pretty much hooked me on teeth,” Foley said.

After collecting thousands of shark teeth as a kid, Foley decided to move on to human teeth as an adult, not collecting but cleaning.

“It’s an easy transition, but it’s funny, I end up talking to my patients about my shark teeth passion quite often,” Foley said.

Foley even made shark dentures, which ended up in Ripley’s Believe It or Not.

“A lot of my collection kind of revolves around what they have,” he said. “If it has 4.5-inch teeth, it was probably a 45-foot shark.”

But it’s Foley’s latest project that goes against convention. It was an idea he got from an acrobatic circus performance.

“And they bite on this leather bit, and they will hang from their teeth,” Foley said. “And so it’s called the Iron Jaw, obviously because you need a strong jaw to be able to support that.”

Using his dental expertise, Foley decided to make his own Iron Jaw, but instead of hanging, he’s pulling.

“And I don’t want to be a toothless dentist, I think that would be bad for business,” Foley said.

He isn’t concern about breaking teeth because he wants to break a world record.

The Guinness World Record for pulling a car with your teeth is currently 100 feet in 17 seconds.

“Right now, the record is held by a Russian guy who is much bigger than me, and he looks tough, and so if I’m going to beat the record, I got my work caught out for me,” Foley said.

Foley can pull the car about 100 feet in about 30 seconds and hopes to beat the world record by the end of the year.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.