TAMPA BAY, Fla. (WSVN) — Two Tampa Bay organizations, the Boys & Girls Club and Feeding Tampa Bay, have joined forces to ensure that children and their families have access to fresh produce without any financial burden.

Each month, the Boys & Girls Club and Feeding Tampa Bay collaborate to bring a truck filled with fresh Florida produce to local families. Children eagerly participate in the initiative by packing bags with nutritious fruits and vegetables to take home.

With food costs on the rise, this initiative would alleviate the strain on families.

“Most people nowadays, regardless of where they live, don’t necessarily have an opportunity to eat fresh fruit and produce. But especially in the inner city, because there aren’t a lot of farms or backyard gardens where they live,” said Mary Moore, representing the Boys & Girls Club.

The collaboration also helps parents teach their children healthy eating habits.

