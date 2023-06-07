TAMPA, FLA. (WSVN) - It was a warm welcome home for the Tampa-area teen who won the 2023 Scripps National Spelling Bee.

Dev Shah, a 14-year-old from Largo, Florida, was greeted at the Tampa International Airport on Wednesday by family and friends.

He was able to correctly spell the winning word at last week’s competition. It was psammophile, defined as a living organism that thrives in the sand.

Shah earned a trophy after his big national win and took home the $50,000 prize.

The teen also nailed at the 95th Scripps National Spelling Bee in Maryland.

Shah said he was proud to represent his state.

“One thing for sure: I do want more Floridians to win the spelling bee. I’m the first in, like, 25 years, so I hope that changes, and I’ll gladly help that change,” said Shah.

Shah, a student at Morgan Fitzgerald Middle School in Pinellas Park, has been competing in spelling bees since the third grade and is an inspiration to his fellow students.

