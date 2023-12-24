TAMPA, FLA. (WSVN) - A Tampa-area schoolteacher was arrested after deputies made a disturbing discovery: hundreds of pets inside her mobile home.

Deputies with Polk County Sheriff’s Office came to 48-year-old Lisa Lacharite’s home on Thursday morning after they received a tip from the nonprofit SPCA.

“She made a comment that the ones still at her property are in way worse condition, which clearly made us realize we need to get animal control involved and do a welfare check on the existing animals on the property,” said SPCA spokesperson Randa Richter.

Officials said Lacharite, a second grade teacher, sought treatment for some of her cats in early December, but they were extremely emaciated and in poor condition.

After doing a welfare check at the home, the more than 300 animals — including cats, dogs and birds — were found all crammed into a double-wide mobile home.

“I think her intent was not evil, but she was clearly overwhelmed, and she didn’t cooperate with SPCA ,who offered to take them off of her hands,” said Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd. “She asked for food, but she would not cooperate with them.”

Remarkably, no dead animals were found on the property, though Judd said it remains unclear whether or not all the rescues will survive.

The animals are currently being treated at Polk County Animal Control and may eventually be put up for adoption.

“She clearly violated the law. She continued to violate the law,” said Judd.

Lacharite was charged with five counts of felony animal cruelty and 304 counts of animal neglect.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.