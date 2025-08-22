LUTZ, Fla. (WSVN) — A Tampa-area man was arrested after he crashed his drone carrying drugs into a home, authorities said.

A homeowner in Lutz, located north of Tampa, called Hillsborough County deputies after a drone carrying methamphetamine and fentanyl crashed on their property, early Tuesday morning.

According to authorities, the drone’s owner, 49-year-old Jason Brooks, showed up to the home asking for the drone.

Brooks was quickly taken into custody.

He faces multiple charges, including drug possession and driving an unregistered vehicle without a license.

