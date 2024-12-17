KEY LARGO, FLA. (WSVN) - A 56-year-old Tallahassee woman died following a dive-related incident at Molasses Reef, according to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.

Andrea Shultz was diving with a commercial vessel when she was found unconscious in the water at around 10 a.m., Tuesday.

CPR was performed as she was transported to shore, but she did not survive.

Authorities said foul play is not suspected.

An autopsy is pending to determine the cause of death.

