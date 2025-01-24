TALLAHASSEE, FLA. (WSVN) - A rowdy group of Florida State University students were reprimanded by officers after several of them were seen throwing ice and snow at cars in Tallahassee.

Tallahassee police said, things turned dangerous and escalated so bad that they were forced to fire projectiles to disperse the crowds.

“If cars were driving by like this[pointing to oncoming traffic], they were pelted with snowballs and then people would jump on the cars, hold on to it,” said Shane Carroll.

That’s how Florida State University junior Shane Carroll describes what happened right before a man was arrested for battery on a law enforcement officer.

The now icy street houses some of the busiest bars in the area, which Carroll says were open.

“They were definitely under the influence and let the emotions get the best of them, but it was madness, Florida kids have never seen snow and they were throwing snowballs and everything,” said Carroll.

But, police described them as “ice projectiles,” in a written statement.

They said they were called to the scene after a driver complained about snow being thrown at their car.

Police said officers issued a verbal warning for the crowd to disperse over their PA.

That’s when they say a man threw ice at the officer and the patrol car, prompting them to disperse pepper balls.

“I think it was reasonable for them to be there but the reaction of how they handled the situation was a little bit too far,” said Isabella Cortinas.

Isabella Cortinas went to see what was going on to prompt the police presence and said she felt the effects of the pepper balls.

“I was just trying to look and see what’s going on and get an idea because you are hearing the sirens, you’re hearing all of these things going on. So, you just want to be like ‘what’s happening? I’m curious’ so just by being curious and wanting to see what happened, it screwed you over too,” she said.

Police said no one was hit by the pepper balls.

Officials went on to warn students of how dangerous their actions were.

