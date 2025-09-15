ISLAMORADA, FLA. (WSVN) - Hundreds of swimmers took a plunge for the annual Swim for Alligator Lighthouse in the Florida Keys.

The eight mile race started in Islamorada, stretching to the 152-year-old Alligator Reef Lighthouse and back, Saturday.

Swimmers competed solo or in relay teams with kayakers providing support.

The event raises funds to help preserve the decommissioned lighthouse.

