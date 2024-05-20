BOCA RATON, FLA. (WSVN) - BOCA RATON, Fla. (WSVN) — A swimmer struggling to stay above water at the Boca Inlet was rescued by good Samaritans, thanks to the quick actions of bystanders.

One of the rescuers, Seth Stern a videographer for Wavy Boats, shared the incident in a Facebook post.

“Today was scary. I was working, filming at the Boca Inlet when all of a sudden I notice a young man struggling in the water,” said Stern on Facebook. “I yell for the lifeguards and yell to the kid to swim to me. He responds by saying, ‘I can’t, I don’t have the energy.’ At which point he continued taking waves over his head. Myself and fellow videographer jumped in the water to save this young man.”

Stern is known for his videos of boats coming in and out of the Boca Raton Inlet. One of his latest videos that went viral led to the teens facing fines and charges.

Speaking to 7News on Monday, Stern recounted the moment he saw the teen in the middle of the ocean.

“I was set up at the end of the yeti there with my camera and tripod. I had turned around and I saw the kid out on the water, right around here, waving and yelling for help,” said Stern.

When Stern saw the teen taking on water, he jumped into the water along with two other men.

While saving the teen, Stern got cuts in his body and hands due to the barnacles and rocks.

“You can see on my legs, hands, all over my body I got hundreds of cuts and if that’s the price to pay to save a kid’s life, I do it a thousands time over,” said Stern.

Another videographer, Jason Bennardini, explained what he noticed as he began recording the saving of the teen.

“He looked like he was completely exhausted. He kept saying ‘I’m out of strength, I’m out of strength, help,'” said Bennardini. “I was in the right place, at the right time, I mean, the rocks here really form a very strong undertow and he got caught in it. He got pulled so far out into this yetty, we were the only ones around.”

The swimmer, whose identity has not been released but is in his early teens, was safely brought to shore with the help of Stern and the other videographer. The lifeguards were alerted but did not reach the swimmer before the good Samaritans intervened.

Stern said he did what any parent would do.

“I did what any parent would do. I emptied my pockets, I took my shoes off, I climbed over the rocks. I yelled for him to swim to me. You see in the video, the water just went over his head, the waves were crashing,” said Stern. “Once we got him to safety, the lifeguards arrived. So, had we not been there, and he was in the water that extra minute or two, even though it felt like an eternity to me, that extra minute or two could’ve been cost this kid his life.”

Stern is now on antibiotics in case of a possible infection.

“I’m happy to report that we were successful in our attempt to rescue him,” wrote Stern on Facebook. “I suffered some lacerations from the rocks and barnacles, but the kid is alive and my wounds will heal.”

Bennardini said the situation could’ve been much worse.

“The situation could’ve been much worse, like you know, they put their life on the line,” he said.

Stern said he was happy he could help, for the second time in just weeks.

“I was just out here doing my job. It was a couple of weeks ago, I was interviewed for the kids dumping trash in the ocean. Now, I am being interviewed for jumping in and trying to save a life. I just never know what I’m going to encounter. I’m just grateful I’ve been here at the right time,” said Stern.

The rescued swimmer is reported to be in good condition.

Stern and his friend said that they were just at the right place and the right time.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.