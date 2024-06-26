LEE COUNTY, Fla. (WSVN) – Customers at a Southwest Florida restaurant had front-row seats to a spectacle on the waterfront.

A partially submerged red SUV was floating by as concerned customers alerted local first responders who later confirmed the vehicle was empty.

The Lee County Sheriff’s Office determined the vehicle’s brakes gave out while no one was inside before slipping into the gulf.

“What a day at the office. Let me tell you, I mean, we see a lot of crazy things happen here, but a car floating down the canal is definitely a first,” said an officer.

Now in state waters, The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Agency is responsible for its removal.

