HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WSVN) — Dashcam footage captured the moment a suspected kidnapper’s minivan collided with a raised concrete median after leading authorities on a high-speed chase through Central Florida, from Polk County to Orlando.

The chase, which involved at least three law enforcement agencies on Tuesday, ended with Walter Medina facing charges in two counties.

The incident began when Walter Medina was spotted by police officers after the woman he allegedly kidnapped escaped while the vehicle was briefly stopped at a Walgreens. That was when she ran to a nearby gas station to call authorities.

After the subsequent collision during the pursuit, which spanned multiple counties, Medina fled on foot, but it wasn’t long before K-9 units caught up to him.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office said the woman was being held against her will for two and a half months. She was allegedly beaten with a baseball bat and screwdrivers. When she was found by deputies, she had broken bones, bruises and cuts to her body.

Medina faced a judge on Wednesday in Orange County where he was arraigned. In Orange County, he faces charges, including fleeing and alluding, reckless driving and hit-and-run.

The Orange County judge set his bond to $15,000 and he has a hold out of Hillsborough County where he faces even more charges, including attempted second-degree murder, armed kidnapping and armed false imprisonment.

