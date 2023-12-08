MARATHON, FLA. (WSVN) - Possible drug traffickers were stopped in the Florida Keys.

Authorities stopped a vehicle in Marathon early Friday morning for operating its high-beam headlights into oncoming traffic.

Officers discovered bags of crystal meth in the car and found about 2.4 ounces.

The driver and a passenger were arrested.

Matthew Cleveland and Stacey Jovi face multiple charges, including trafficking the drugs.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.