(WSVN) - A drug discovery was made on a beach in Islamorada.

A passerby spotted a suspicious package near the Tea Table Bridge and reported it to authorities.

The package is believed to be a brick of cocaine.

The suspected brick was turned over to Customs and Border Protection agents.

