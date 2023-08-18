PALM BEACH GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - Several law enforcement agencies worked together to capture a suspected carjacker after they were led on a multi-county chase.

The chase began Friday afternoon after officers spotted a stolen vehicle that matched the description near a home on the 1000 block of Northwest 24th Avenue.

When the driver left the scene, police attempted a traffic stop, but the suspect took off.

The subject then traveled westbound on Sunrise Boulevard, passing State Road 7. Fort Lauderdale Police continued following the vehicle, which headed northbound on the Florida Turnpike toward Palm Beach County.

The subject was traveling at speeds reaching over 100 mph.

7Skyforce hovered over the scene where the vehicle, a white Kia, was stalled in traffic about a mile south on Boynton Beach Boulevard.

The subject continued to elude police and approached the Beeline Highway in Palm Beach Gardens. A Florida Highway Patrol trooper than initiated a pit maneuver, which caused the driver to lose control.

The driver was then taken into custody and transported by paramedics for an unspecified medical issue.

Police confirmed the vehicle they were following was taken during a carjacking and kidnapping that occurred Friday morning. They were notified about the car theft and kidnapping at around 6 a.m.

The victim was sitting in their vehicle when the armed subject entered through the passenger side. They then told the victim to drive the vehicle.

During that time, the victim was beaten and suffered minor injuries. After a few hours, investigators said, the subject let the victim out of the vehicle and then fled the scene with their vehicle.

The recent carjacking was similar to an incident that occurred on Saturday. In that case, the suspect was accused of kidnapping and sexually abusing a woman.

Police on Friday distributed flyers with a sketch of the victim in hopes someone will recognize him.

The Florida Highway Patrol, the Broward Sheriff’s Office and the Palm Beach Sheriff’s Office assisted Fort Lauderdale Police during this incident.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.