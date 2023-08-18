(WSVN) - Several law enforcement agencies worked together to captured a suspected carjacker after they were led on a multi-county chase.

The chase begin Friday afternoon with the suspect traveling westbound on Sunrise Boulevard, passing State Road 7. Fort Lauderdale Police continued following the vehicle, which headed northbound on the Turnpike towards Palm Beach County.

The suspect was traveling at speeds reaching 100 mph.

7Skyforce hovered over the scene where the vehicle, a white Kia, was stalled in traffic about a mile south on Boynton Beach Boulevard.

The suspect continued to elude police and approached the Bee Line Highway in North Palm Beach, where he was eventually stopped and was taken into custody.

According to police, they confirmed that the vehicle they were following was taken during a carjacking that occurred Friday morning.

Fort Lauderdale Police was assisted by the Florida Highway Patrol, the Broward Sheriff’s Office and the Palm Beach Sheriff’s Office during this incident.

