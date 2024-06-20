KEY LARGO, FLA. (WSVN) - A person cleaning trash from a beach near Mile Marker 92 on the oceanside in Key Largo discovered a single brick of suspected cocaine.

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office reported that the find occurred around 10:10 a.m., Wednesday.

MCSO said that the individual immediately alerted authorities, who subsequently handed over the suspected narcotics to the U.S. Border Patrol.

