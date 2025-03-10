A hours-long SWAT stand-off at a student housing complex at the University of South Florida in Tampa ended with one person in custody.

Students called police after someone fired gunshots into an apartment in the Temple Terrace area Sunday night, prompting the dispatchment of SWAT Teams.

Police said 34-year-old, Joshua Rocamora, was seen shouting in the parking lot and firing his weapon before going back into his apartment.

No injuries were reported, but a stand-off between police and the alleged shooter lasted for hours.

Rocamora was eventually arrested and now faces several charges.

