BOCA RATON, FLA. (WSVN) - A suspect is currently being sought by authorities after using a stolen credit card to go on a shopping spree at a Home Depot store in Boca Raton.

The incident took place around noon on April 5 in the 9800 block of Glades Road.

According to authorities, the sneaky suspect waltzed into Home Depot and managed to rack up a bill of over $2000 using the pilfered credit card. Unfortunately, the identity of the suspect remains a mystery.

An image of the suspect taken from surveillance footage from the store was released to the public, hoping that someone can recognize the person responsible for this credit card caper.

If you have any information on this crime, call Palm Beach Crime Stoppers at 1-800-458-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $3,000.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.