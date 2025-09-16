LAKE BUENA VISTA, Florida (WESH) — The Orange County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a restaurant at Disney Springs was robbed early Monday morning.

According to the sheriff’s office, the Paddlefish restaurant reported a robbery shortly after midnight on Monday.

In an incident report shared with WESH 2, the victims said an unknown man entered the restaurant after it closed and took cash from the restaurant.

In the incident report, the suspect is described as a man weighing about 160 pounds and standing at about 5 feet, 10 inches.

In a photo shared alongside the report, the suspect appears to be wearing blue rubber gloves, a black cap and small goggles over his eyes. The victims described the suspect as wearing all black and socks, but no shoes.

Nobody was injured during the robbery.

