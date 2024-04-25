(WSVN) - A suspect connected to the murder of a South Florida woman who was carjacked while visiting Central Florida admitted he was paid to steal her vehicle.

Katherine Altagracia Guerrero de Aguavivas was killed in her car while traveling from Homestead to Central Florida earlier this month. Police later found her body burning in the car.

The suspect accused of carjacking Guerrero de Aguavivas, 28-year-old Jordanish Torres-Garcia, was arrested on April 19 after authorities identified him as a masked man who was seen on video pointing a gun at her vehicle. They also linked him to the purchase of the green Acura sedan involved in the carjacking.

According to a criminal complaint, Garcia admitted to authorities that he was paid $1,500 to carjack Guerrero De Aquavivas and was told to deliver her to another person.

Garcia also told authorities that prior to the carjacking, he met with an unknown subject and was handed an unloaded AR-15.

Three other suspects have been arrested in connection to the murder case, which includes 27-year-old Giovany Joel Crespo Hernandez, a prime suspect in the case. Hernandez, deputies said, was the last person who spoke with Guerrero de Aguavivas before her death.

He surrendered on Monday to the John E. Polk Correctional Facility, facing charges of fentanyl and marijuana trafficking.

