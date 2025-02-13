WEST PALM BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities announced a break in the case of the killing of an off-duty Palm Beach County Corrections deputy.

Investigators on Thursday said they arrested 32-year-old Kevin Bennette in connection to what they described as the targeted ambush that killed Deputy Basil Powell as he exited his vehicle while going home in Belle Glade, Monday night.

Officials said Bennette will face a charge of first-degree murder.

A ceremonial procession was held, with several deputies bidding farewell to their fallen friend and colleague.

Powell had served in Palm Beach County Corrections since October 2021.

