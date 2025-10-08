WEST PALM BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A man has turned himself in to authorities hours after a West Palm Beach Police officer’s close call with gunfire.

Detectives said 22 year-old Emmanuel McRae surrendered late Tuesday night in connection to an overnight shooting that sent the officer to the hospital.

West Palm Beach Police responded to a fight at a home 300 block of Baker Drive, at around 2 a.m., Tuesday.

Investigators said the officer was hit in his bulletproof vest. He was treated and released from the hospital.

Area residents said the gun violence needs to stop.

“It’s so sad. I hope [the officer] is doing well. This gun violence around here shouldn’t be happening,” said Juanita Lenair.

